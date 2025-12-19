Supporting Military Spouses Through Connection And Care: DVS Launches Healing Haven For Military Spouses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ALBANY, NY – The New York State Department of Veterans' Services (DVS ) proudly announced the launch of Healing Haven for Military Spouses, a first-of-its-kind statewide peer-to-peer initiative designed specifically to support the spouses of Service Members and all who served. Healing Haven provides a confidential, accessible, and supportive environment for Military Spouses to gather, learn, share, and strengthen their personal well-being.

The DVS program began its rollout on December 1, 2025, with a successful first session, reflecting the deep need for a safe community space geared toward Military Spouses who shoulder unique emotional and psychological burdens. Many experience high levels of stress, transition pressures, and caregiving responsibilities, yet often lack a dedicated setting where they can connect with others who understand their experiences. Healing Haven is designed to fill that gap.

Healing Haven is offered free of charge, supported in part through Suicide Prevention funding secured in the 2025–26 New York State Budget thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul, whose steadfast commitment to the needs of Military Families continues to enhance accessible mental-health resources across New York State.

Sessions are led by Brett Cotter, a nationally respected stress-relief expert, author, and founder of the Stress Is Gone method. Mr. Cotter will facilitate two virtual sessions each month, combining evidence-based stress-reduction strategies with supportive, community-building discussion. Participation is confidential and open to Military Spouses from every region of the state.

Individuals may register for the program's evening sessions at: #/registration.

Mr. Cotter is the author of The Stress Is Gone Method, The Suicide Prevention Family Handbook, and 3 Keys to Managing PTSD, and has worked with Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, schools, military bases, and retreat centers like Omega and Kripalu. As trauma expert for Meditation University, he certifies professionals and trains Vet-to-Vet Peer Specialists. His compassionate, humor-filled approach combines Eastern and Western philosophies, making him a captivating and highly sought after speaker.

DVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen celebrated the launch and praised the innovative partnership behind it:“Healing Haven gives Military Spouses a dedicated place to breathe, connect, and be supported. We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for ensuring the funding and vision that make this program possible, and thrilled to partner with Brett Cotter, whose national expertise brings tremendous value to this work.”

DVS Executive Deputy Commissioner Joel Evans highlighted the importance of creating ongoing opportunities for connection:“Military Spouses deserve dependable support, and Healing Haven offers that community. These free, confidential sessions give spouses a safe space to share and strengthen their well-being.”

Brett Cotter, nationally renowned facilitator, and founder of Stress Is Gone, emphasized the heart and efficacy of the program:“Healing Haven is designed to help Military Spouses release stress and reconnect with their inner strength. I am honored to guide and grow this program alongside DVS as we connect with more Military Families statewide.”

DVS Deputy Counsel Benjamin Pomerance, Esq., underscored the long-term vision of the initiative:“This initiative ensures Military Spouses have consistent, accessible support – not just once, but throughout the year. Healing Haven will become a lasting resource across our state.”

Cindy Meili, Military Spouse, said:“Healing Haven for Military Families is a unique peer-to-peer space where Military Spouses across New York State can learn, heal, and grow together.”

Tracy DuShane, Board Certified Expert in Traumatic Stress (BCETS), said:“This program is a welcoming space dedicated to supporting spouses of Service Members through authentic connection and shared understanding, no matter where you are on your journey.”

A Statewide Program With Recurring Support

To maintain regular access for Military Spouses and ensure continuity of care, Healing Haven follows a clear, dependable monthly rhythm:

.First Monday of each month: Guided Stress Is Gone session focusing on stress relief and practical emotional wellness strategies; and

.Third Monday of each month: Peer-to-peer gathering centered on connection, shared experiences, and community-building.

The routinized structure and frequent cadence of Healing Haven sessions allow Military Spouses to participate at whatever pace best supports their needs, while also creating a recognizable statewide cadence for ongoing engagement. Because the program operates virtually, participation is open to Military Spouses from every county, including those who may face obstacles to in-person meetings such as work schedules, childcare demands, or transportation limitations.

Registration

Military Spouses may join at any time, regardless of whether they attended the kickoff session. Information and registration for upcoming Healing Haven sessions are available at: #/registration.

About the New York State Department of Veterans' Services:

About the New York State Department of Veterans' Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services proudly serves New York's Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – ny – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned.