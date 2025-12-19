Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Centre To Approve Metro Rail For Vizag, Vijayawada

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Dec 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Centre to approve Metro Rail projects for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

He met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and informed him that the revised Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both Metro systems have already been submitted to the Ministry for approval. He emphasised that early clearance is crucial for accelerating the development of two of Andhra Pradesh's fastest-growing urban centres.

CM Naidu explained that Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada require robust, modern and sustainable urban mobility solutions to keep pace with their expanding populations, growing economic activity and rising transportation demands.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to prioritise and fast-track the approval process so that the groundwork for both Metro projects can begin at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also had a separate meeting with Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and sought strong Central support for the development of the Dugarajapatnam shipbuilding ecosystem and key fishing harbour projects in the state.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Government for the proactive policies introduced to strengthen India's port sector and shipbuilding capabilities and said Andhra Pradesh is committed to contributing to the national“Chip to Ship” vision.

CM Naidu informed the Union Minister that Andhra Pradesh is fully prepared to take up the National Mega Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Cluster at Dugarajapatnam. He said the state has already agreed to allocate 3,488 acres of land for the project and that the Techno–Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) has been completed.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also requested the Centre to extend additional financial assistance for the state's fishing harbour infrastructure. He said the government is implementing these projects with priority to improve the livelihoods of fishermen and modernise the fisheries sector.

CM Naidu also met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and extended a formal invitation to participate in the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the BPCL Greenfield Refinery Project proposed in Nellore district.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the refinery, with a massive investment of Rs 96,862 crore, would be one of the largest integrated energy projects in the country. He said the project would significantly strengthen India's refining capacity and contribute to national energy security.

CM Naidu explained that the State Government has already allotted 6,000 acres of land for the project and extended attractive incentives to facilitate its rapid execution.

He briefed the Union Minister that the public hearing (for environmental clearance) for the project has been successfully completed, and that environmental clearances are expected shortly, enabling the project to progress swiftly through all remaining stages.