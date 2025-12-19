Rajasthan: Major Fraud In Assistant Fire Officer Recruitment Exam-2021 One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 19 (IANS): In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on fraudulent activities in government recruitments in Rajasthan, the Special Operations Group (SOG) has successfully arrested Sobia Syed, an individual who secured a position in the 2021 Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman recruitment examination using counterfeit academic documents.

At the time of her arrest, Syed was serving as an Assistant Fire Officer in the Malviya Nagar zone of Jaipur.

According to Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General of Police (SOG), the case took an unexpected turn when investigators discovered that although Syed's performance in the written examination was average, her physical efficiency and practical exam scores were disproportionately high.

A detailed review of video footage and careful document verification exposed a web of deception behind her recruitment.

Further investigation revealed that Syed had obtained multiple degrees and diplomas in the same academic session, raising further suspicion.

These included a regular B.Tech. degree from Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, a diploma in Fire and Safety Engineering from the National Institute of Fire and Safety Engineering, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and a "Sub Fire Officer" diploma from Singhania University, Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan).

These qualifications were obtained simultaneously during the same academic period, which is physically impossible as the institutions are located 900 km apart. This discovery confirmed the fraudulent nature of her claims.

In her bid to secure a government position, Syed misrepresented her credentials by submitting a diploma from Nagpur University during the selection process.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board and the Department of Local Self-Government were misled into appointing her as an Assistant Fire Officer based on these fake documents.

In response, the SOG has registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

ADG Vishal Bansal emphasised that this arrest is only the beginning of the investigation.

The SOG has received multiple complaints regarding similar fraudulent practices in the 2021 recruitment examination.

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.