Aether Holdings Appoints Experienced Digital Asset And Capital Markets Executive Wayne Huo As Independent Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)or the, an emerging financial technology holding company developing data-driven platforms and media assets for investors, today announced the appointment of Wayne Huo as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Huo brings significant digital-asset, capital-markets and public company experience to Aether's Board of Directors. He is expected to help guide Aether's management in refining product strategy, broadening institutional and retail investor awareness, and providing guidance on the governance aspects of integrating data with artificial intelligence across Aether's products and services.

Mr. Huo has more than a decade of experience in building global trading and risk-management platforms. He co-founded Amber Group, a global digital-asset company providing institutional-grade services across trading, asset management, and technology solutions. Until August 2025, he served as CEO of Amber Group's Nasdaq-listed subsidiary, Amber International Holding Ltd., and remains a member of its company's board of directors. Mr. Huo previously worked as an FX options trader at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Huo holds a Master's degree in Mathematical Finance from New York University and a Bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics, Finance, and Economics from the University of Toronto.

“I'm excited to join Aether's Board at a time when data, AI, and investor education are converging,” said Mr. Huo.“Aether's vision of combining high-conviction financial content with AI-driven analytics to power an integrated investor ecosystem is exactly what modern investors need.”

Aether's Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Lin added,“Aether sits at the intersection of financial media, data, and AI-driven tools, and Wayne's background is perfectly aligned with that mission. He has built and scaled institutional trading and risk systems, led a public fintech company, and operated across both traditional and digital asset markets. This blend of product, capital-markets and governance experience will be critical as we seek to scale our platform and strengthen Aether's integrated investor ecosystem.”

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company committed to advancing the manner in which investors access, analyze, and act upon market information. By combining advanced analytics, data science, and user-centric design, Aether provides solutions that enable both individual and institutional investors to make informed and confident decisions.

Through its market intelligence platforms and curated financial newsletters, Aether delivers real-time insights and comprehensive trend analysis, converting complex financial data into clear, practical guidance. These tools support investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk, and maintaining a strategic advantage in evolving markets.

With a focus on innovation, transparency, and thought leadership, Aether Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the investing experience and delivering sophisticated, actionable insights across the global financial ecosystem.

