Sienna Completes Acquisition In The Greater Toronto Area
| 2025 Acquisitions &
Developments
|Year Built
|Location
| Number of
Beds/
Suites
| Purchase Price /
Development
Cost ($M) (1)
| Investment
Yield / Expected
Development
Yield (%) (2)
|Nicola Lodge / LTC (30%)
|2016
|Greater Vancouver Area, British Columbia
|256
|$
|26.5
|6.75
|Alberta Portfolio / LTC
|2022/2023
|Calgary, Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta
|540
|$
|181.6
|6.50
|Wildpine / Retirement
|2019
|Ottawa, Ontario
|165
|$
|48.0
|6.25
|Hazeldean Gardens / Retirement
|2018
|Ottawa, Ontario
|172
|$
|85.3
|6.33
|Credit River / Retirement
|2016
|Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|133
|$
|60.2
|5.75
|Cawthra Gardens / LTC
|2003
|Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|192
|$
|32.6
|6.75
|Hygate / Retirement
|2021
|Waterloo, Ontario
|216
|$
|93.3
|6.00
|LaSalle Park / Retirement
|2013
|Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|123
|$
|67.2
|5.70
|Total Acquisitions
|$
|594.7
|Northern Heights
|2025
|North Bay, Ontario
|160
|$
|78.0
|8.00
|Brants Landing (Retirement) & Oakwood Commons (LTC)
|2025
|Brantford, Ontario
|147 / 160
|$
|140.0
|8.50
|Total Developments
|$
|218.0
|Total Portfolio Expansion
|$
|812.7
| 1. Purchase price excludes working capital and other adjustments.
2. This is a KPI. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in the Company's most recent MD&A for definition and additional information.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as“anticipate,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“believe,”“goals”,“target” or other similar words and are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments
(905) 489-0258
...
Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030
...
