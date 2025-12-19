Non-Viral Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size To Hit USD 9.57 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 12.55% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for safer gene delivery methods, rapid advancements in gene therapy research, and expanding applications in oncology and rare diseases are accelerating the non-viral gene delivery technologies market growth. Austin, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Viral Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider estimates, the Non-Viral Gene Delivery Technologies Market size was valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2025 (Estimated) and is expected to reach USD 9.57 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% over the forecast period of 2026–2033. The increasing focus on gene editing, RNA-based therapies, and personalized medicine is significantly contributing to market expansion. The Non-viral gene delivery systems such as lipid nanoparticles, polymer-based carriers, electroporation, and physical delivery methods are gaining traction due to their improved safety profiles, lower immunogenicity, scalable manufacturing, and flexibility in payload design compared to viral vectors.





Polyplus-transfection SA

Mirus Bio LLC

Altogen Biosystems

SignaGen Laboratories

OZ Biosciences

MaxCyte Inc.

IBA GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Biontex Laboratories GmbH

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

EMD Millipore

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation and other players Non-Viral Gene Delivery Technologies Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.73 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 9.57 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.55 % From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Mode

The physical segment showed a significant share of the non-viral gene delivery technologies market in 2024, owing to the effectiveness of direct gene transfer along with the high efficiency associated with incorporation in the target cell, with less risk of immunogenicity. The chemical segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid development of nanotechnology and the design of novel chemical vectors that are more efficient and less toxic.

By Application

The research segment dominated the non-viral gene delivery technologies market share with around 69.2% in 2024 due to the high use of gene delivery tools in academic and preclinical research. Due to increased general interest in gene-based therapies directed towards chronic and genetic diseases such as cancer and rare diseases, the therapeutics segment is expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period.

By Method

The ex vivo segment held the largest share by method of non-viral gene delivery technologies market in 2024, attributed to the better-controlled environment and higher efficiency in gene modification as compared to in vivo. The In Vivo segment is expected to witness substantial growth across the forecast years owing to its scope of direct and relatively less invasive therapeutic applications.

By End-Use

By end-use, the non-viral gene delivery technologies market share was led by the research and academic institutes segment in 2024, with around 45.6% due to significant utilization of non-viral gene delivery techniques in fundamental research, specifically in areas concerning investigations of gene roles, cell biology, and diseases with cellular genetic components. The biotechnology and biopharmaceutical company segment is expected to show significant growth, owing to the growing usage of L-glutamine during the forecast period.

Key Non-Viral Gene Delivery Technologies Market Segments

By Mode



Chemical



LNPs



Polymers

Others

Physical



Electroporation



Microinjection Others

By Application



Research

Therapeutics



Gene Therapy



Cell Therapy Vaccines

By Method



Ex Vivo

In Vivo In Vitro

By End Use



Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes Others

Regional Insights:

North America is the dominating region due to the advanced research infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a strong presence of key biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the non-viral gene delivery technologies market, with around 40% in 2024.

The significant growth of the non-viral gene delivery technologies market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the rising investments in biotechnology, improving the healthcare infrastructure, and significant emphasis on precision medicine.

Recent Developments:



March 2024 – Sartorius has added to its plasmid offering with the introduction of RPLUS, AAV-RC2, a Bercar plasmid for the manufacture of adeno-associated virus vector 2 (AAV2) that extends the company's ability to respond to a wider number of AAV serotypes, enabling more advanced gene therapy applications. September 2024 – ProBio and UCI Therapeutics entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the goal of developing NK cell gene introduction technologies. The MOU envisions a commitment to work together to develop both viral and non-viral gene delivery technologies, enhancing cell and gene therapy innovation.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



DISEASE BURDEN & THERAPEUTIC DEMAND METRICS – helps you understand demand fundamentals by analyzing the prevalence of genetic disorders, incidence of chronic diseases, rising cancer and rare disease cases, and regional distribution of target patient populations.

RESEARCH ACTIVITY & CLINICAL PIPELINE INDICATORS – helps you gauge innovation momentum by tracking the number of preclinical and clinical trials, regional research output, funding trends from governments and academia, and the formation of institutional collaboration hubs.

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & VOLUME GROWTH TRENDS – helps you identify commercialization potential by comparing non-viral versus viral vector usage, annual adoption volumes, application split between research and therapeutics, and growth across ex vivo, in vivo, and in vitro delivery methods.

HEALTHCARE & R&D SPENDING BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate investment support by analyzing regional healthcare expenditure, private and biotech funding inflows, and patient out-of-pocket spending on gene-based therapeutics. REGIONAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY & SCALABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you assess geographic growth hotspots by linking disease burden, research intensity, technology uptake, and funding availability across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

