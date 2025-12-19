Maha NCP Chief Tatkare To Meet CM Fadnavis Today To Ensure Mahayuti Allies Contest Unitedly Ahead Of Civic Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched renewed efforts to include it in the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra to contest elections to the 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

State party chief Sunil Tatkare is expected to hold a meeting on Friday night with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make a strong pitch for the NCP to get due share in the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP and Shiv Sena in the BMC and other civic bodies.

Tatkare told reporters, "The NCP would like to be contest the elections to 29 municipal corporations in the Mahayuti alliance. I already spoke to BJP In-charge for BMC polls and State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and will meet the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tonight for alliance."

The State NCP Chief announced that a high-level meeting is expected on Friday to finalise the Mahayuti alliance's roadmap.

"A decisive meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is anticipated today. This meeting is expected to formalise the policy for all 29 municipal corporations to ensure the Mahayuti partners contest as a single entity," Tatkare noted.

Addressing questions on seat-sharing arrangement with other Mahayuti allies, he noted that while it is natural for political parties to demand more seats where they are currently in power, the NCP remains committed to a collaborative approach through multiple rounds of discussions.

"I have personally spoken with CM Devendra Fadnavis and am in touch with the BJP In-charge for BMC elections and also for other civic bodies. Our policy is clear: the NCP is favourable to contesting these elections as the Mahayuti alliance," Tatkare added.

He said the NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will lead a session to discuss the ground reports, and NCP's National Working President Praful Patel will be briefed on the findings.

He also added that he along with NCP leader Praful Patel had met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week and discussed about NCP's involvement in the Mahayuti alliance for the elections to the BMC and other civic bodies.

Home Minister Shah was clear about contesting these polls within the Mahayuti alliance and told the State BJP leadership in this regard.

When asked about recent remarks by the Mumbai BJP Chief Amit Satam that NCP won't be part of the Mahayuti alliance if the party's coordinator for BMC elections is former Minister Nawab Malik, Tatkare highlighted that high-level talks have already taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as with Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Earlier, ahead of the upcoming elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Tatkare held a crucial review meeting with coordinators, city presidents, and district presidents.

He confirmed that the process for filing nominations is set to begin on December 23.

The meeting saw participation from office-bearers across various regions, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, and the Thane-Mumbai division.

NCP leaders from major cities such as Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Thane, and Kalyan-Dombivli provided reports on the local political landscape, the party statement said.

Tatkare reviewed the progress of preliminary discussions held with alliance partners at the local level.

"The primary focus was on the steps required to contest the elections as a unified front under the Mahayuti alliance," he reiterated.