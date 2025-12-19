Bihar: BJP Demands Law Amid Hijab Row RJD Terms It Constitution's Violation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 19 (IANS) Amid the hijab row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachol has come out in strong support of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the Chief Minister took the right step in the matter.

Speaking to the media, Bachol said that it is inappropriate to complete any government procedure while concealing one's identity in public places.

He argued that when a person is receiving a government appointment-especially for a post like a doctor-their identity must be clearly visible to ensure transparency and prevent impersonation.

Bachol further demanded that a law be enacted to prohibit covering one's face during official government procedures.

He alleged that the controversy was being deliberately created and claimed that the Chief Minister was being unfairly threatened and targeted through legal cases.

“Nitish Kumar has committed no crime. Covering one's face in public places should not be allowed,” Bachol said, adding that people with what he described as a“jihadi mentality” were threatening the Chief Minister, including from abroad, and such threats would not be tolerated.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh had also supported the Chief Minister's action.

Singh stated that candidates should show their faces while receiving appointment letters, drawing parallels with identity verification required during passport applications and airport security checks.

He said that the rule of law prevails in India and that the Chief Minister had not committed any mistake.

Meanwhile, Dr Nikhil Anand, National General Secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, demanded that both the Government of India and the Bihar government ensure that no individual-man or woman-is allowed to appear for examinations, receive appointment letters, or study or work in any institution without clearly showing their face.

He called for mandatory videography of candidates during examinations, appointment letter distribution, and identity verification.

He warned those issuing threats to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and claimed that radical and anti-national forces would not be tolerated.

He described Nitish Kumar as a leader of Dalit, Mahadalit, backward, and extremely backward communities and urged people to unite against what he called divisive forces.

However, RJD state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said that the language used by BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, was completely inappropriate, especially in a situation where a woman's dignity and honour were allegedly violated.

“When the Chief Minister removed the Hijab, Health Minister Mangal Pandey and officials present at the event were seen smiling, which deeply hurt the woman concerned. Wearing a hijab, purdah, or veil is protected under the Indian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and the right to follow religious customs,” Ahmed said.

He added that such remarks promote social discord and are beyond forgiveness.

As political reactions continue to pour in, the incident has sparked a broader debate on personal identity, religious freedom, and conduct during official government functions.