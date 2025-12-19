Vyos Networks Announces Vyos 1.4.4 LTS Release, Reinforcing The Universal Networking Platform For Hybrid Cloud And Edge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest maintenance release adds syslog TLS, AWS Gateway Load Balancer tunnel handler support, expanded BGP policy controls, and more than 50 bug fixes

POWAY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced the availability of VyOS 1.4.4 LTS, the newest maintenance release of the VyOS Universal Networking Platform for bare metal, cloud, and edge environments.

VyOS 1.4.4 LTS strengthens secure operations, cloud deployment patterns, and routing policy control for organizations standardizing on a consistent, enterprise-ready open-source networking platform across hybrid infrastructures. The release runs on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, major hypervisors, and public cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Key highlights in VyOS 1.4.4 LTS include:



TLS support for syslog, enabling encrypted log transport for more secure observability workflows.

AWS Gateway Load Balancer tunnel handler support (AWS only), improving fit for GWLB-based traffic-steering and inspection architectures.

BGP policy enhancements, including an option to match BGP prefix origin validation extended communities in route maps for more granular RPKI-aware decisions. More than 50 bug fixes, improving stability across production deployments.

Important notes for upgrades:



Multicast addresses can no longer be manually assigned to interfaces, which may impact older malformed configurations. SSH DSA keys are deprecated. Due to changes in OpenSSH, DSA keys will stop working in VyOS releases after 1.5. Users should migrate to modern key algorithms ahead of time.

“VyOS 1.4.4 is a practical release focused on secure operations, cloud readiness, and policy control,” said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks.“It helps teams run a consistent network OS across environments while improving the security posture and reliability operators need in production.”

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the company behind VyOS, the open-source network operating system that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities for physical, virtual, and cloud environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS delivers a fully open and customizable alternative to traditional network appliances. With a focus on flexibility, automation, and scalability, VyOS empowers organizations to design and operate secure, software-driven network infrastructures across data centers, clouds, and edge deployments.

Media Contacts

Yuriy Andamasov

Coordinator

sentrium

Phone: +34 932206760