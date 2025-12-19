HII To Build Small Surface Combatants For US Navy
"We look forward to supporting the Navy on this critical program,” said Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO.“Speed matters, and the NSC ship design is stable and produceable and will lead to predictable schedules. I have great confidence in the Ingalls team to execute this program, and in our ongoing efforts with our partners to successfully expand the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base to meet the Navy's needs.”
Currently, Ingalls is simultaneously building three classes of ships (DDG 51 Flight III, LHA, and LPD Flight II) and modernizing the Zumwalt-class of guided missile destroyers with technology upgrades including the incorporation of the conventional prompt strike weapons system. Ingalls supported the U.S. Coast Guard for nearly two decades by building and delivering 10 Legend-class national security cutters (NSCs). The final cutter was delivered in October 2023.
HII has invested over $1 billion in the infrastructure, facility and toolsets at Ingalls Shipbuilding, positioning the shipyard to support next-generation systems and platforms. HII this year has distributed shipbuilding work to 23 outsourcing partners, and established partnerships with international manufacturers, to explore meaningful ways to expand capacity including evaluation of adding an additional shipyard in the U.S.
