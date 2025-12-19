Bengal: ED Conducts Searches In Betting Case, Seizes Luxury Cars Linked To Youtuber

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office, has conducted searches at 10 premises in Lucknow, Unnao and Delhi in connection with an alleged illegal online betting and gambling racket involving YouTuber and social media influencer Anurag Dwivedi, officials said on Friday.

The action was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

During the searches, the ED seized four high-end luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus with a starting price of over Rs 4 crore, a Mercedes car, a Ford Endeavour and a Mahindra Thar.

Apart from the vehicles, incriminating documents, digital devices and cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 lakh were also recovered.

According to the agency, the seized documents reveal details of real estate investments allegedly made by Anurag Dwivedi in Dubai through hawala channels.

In addition, movable assets in the form of insurance policies, fixed deposit balances and bank account balances amounting to around Rs 3 crore have been frozen.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the West Bengal Police against certain individuals accused of running illegal online betting operations.

The probe revealed that an online betting panel was being operated from Siliguri by accused Sonu Kumar Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj using mule bank accounts, Telegram channels and other digital platforms.

The investigation further found that Anurag Dwivedi played an active role in promoting illegal online betting platforms.

The ED alleged that he received proceeds of crime generated from illegal betting apps through hawala channels and mule accounts.

Dwivedi is accused of creating and circulating promotional videos for illegal betting apps, thereby influencing the public to place bets on these platforms.

Large sums of money were reportedly received in the bank accounts of his companies and family members without any legitimate commercial justification.

The agency also stated that Dwivedi acquired immovable properties outside India, particularly in Dubai, using proceeds of crime.

It has been gathered that he has left India and is currently residing in Dubai. Despite multiple summons issued to him, he has failed to appear before the ED.

Earlier, the ED arrested three persons in the case and filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Kolkata, on August 1, 2025.

Movable assets worth Rs 23.7 crore had also been frozen or attached in the case.

Further investigation is underway.