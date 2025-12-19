403
Lula Bets Brazil Can Work Less Without Pay Cuts, As Congress Weighs 44→36 Hours
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Lula says Brazil can end the six-days-on, one-day-off“6x1” routine without cutting pay, pointing to productivity and technology.
Lawmakers are split between a gradual Senate plan to lower the legal weekly cap from 44 hours to 36 and a faster lower-house push toward a 36-hour, four-day week.
The outcome will shape costs, hiring, and prices in a service-heavy economy-and could become a defining 2026 election banner.
Brazil is debating a change that looks technical but touches millions: fewer working days, the same salary.
At a breakfast with journalists, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silv argued the economy is ready to retire 6x1 and that industry and commerce can adapt. His case is that technology makes shift redesign easier, so output can hold up even with fewer hours.
He also set a political condition: he wants unions to submit a formal initiative first, and only then would the government forward a bill. He said he expects approval in 2026.
For readers outside Brazil,“6x1” describes how the 44-hour constitutional workweek is often applied in retail, supermarkets, restaurants, delivery, and logistics: hours spread across six days, with one rest day.
Brazil Moves Toward Shorter Workweeks
The most advanced route is in the Senate. PEC 148/2015 has passed committee and would cut the weekly maximum to 40 hours in the first year after approval, then reduce it by one hour per year until reaching 36.
It keeps the eight-hour daily limit and guarantees two paid rest days. A Senate report cited polling in which 84% of workers said shorter hours would improve quality of life.
In the Chamber of Deputies, PEC 8/2025 aims more directly at a four-day week by anchoring the standard at 36 hours. The idea has been amplified by social-media campaigns, turning a workplace rule into a national symbol.
Supporters say shorter weeks can reduce burnout and absenteeism while lifting productivity per hour. Critics, especially those focused on small service firms, warn the math could mean extra hires or overtime-and higher consumer prices if margins are tight.
