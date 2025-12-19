403
Uruguay's $5.4 Billion E-Fuels Gamble Puts A Small Country On A Big Stage
Uruguay is betting it can export fuels made with clean power, not just electricity. A memorandum of understanding with HIF Global outlines an e-fuels complex in Paysandú, described by officials as the country's largest private investment, around $5.385 billion.
The spending split is laid out: about $2.881 billion for the core plant, $1.277 billion for dedicated renewables-1,162 MWp of solar and about 1,137 MW of wind-and $1.226 billion for supporting infrastructure, including water and effluent systems and power transformation.
It would produce e-methanol from green hydrogen and captured CO2. The buildout is planned in four modules, reaching 880,000 tonnes per year, with exports starting in 2029.
Authorities forecast annual export values of $253 million for the first module and $1.012 billion once all modules operate, with Europe and Asia as the main destinations.
Job estimates are about 1,400 in construction and 300 full-time in operation. The document reads like a checklist. It sets up steering and technical committees.
HIF Project Maps Detailed Infrastructure and Environmental Tasks
It then assigns tasks across agencies, including UTE grid capacity and connection terms, environmental impact-study steps, possible investment-promotion benefits, OSE water and effluent links, Route 3 access, and rights-of-way for lines and pipelines.
Logistics are also specified: rail shipment to the Port of Montevideo, rail signaling upgrades, a new roughly five-kilometer spur to the site, a liquids terminal solution at the port, and a temporary jetty and dredging on the Uruguay River.
Critics, including voices across the river in Argentina, say the location demands stricter safeguards and clearer disclosure, a message that has spread online.
HIF says it redesigned the project in 2025 to shrink the footprint, reduce pressure on native forest, and expand a biodiversity reserve.
The next tests are permit conditions, long-term offtake contracts, and whether infrastructure delivery stays disciplined-so a private wager does not drift into a public guarantee. All figures and claims here are drawn from published documents and reporting.
The plan uses renewable power and captured CO2 to make exportable synthetic fuels.
Uruguay projects exports averaging $253 million a year at start-up, rising to $1.012 billion when fully built.
The deal is detailed, but the border-river location is fueling activist pushback.
