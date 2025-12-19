403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's Foreign Bribery Problem: Why The OECD Says The System Still Doesn't Bite
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
When the OECD reviews a country's anti-bribery record, it is not grading speeches or laws. It is grading outcomes: who gets investigated, who gets charged, who gets punished, and whether the risk of being caught is real.
In Colombia's new Phase 4 assessment of foreign bribery enforcement, the message is blunt: the framework exists, but enforcement has barely left the ground.
The OECD points to a striking gap. Since Colombia joined the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in 2012, it has imposed administrative sanctions on companies only twice, and it has never attempted to prosecute an individual for paying bribes abroad.
That matters because foreign bribery is rarely“a corporate mistake.” It is usually a human decision, made by executives, intermediaries, or fixers.
The two sanctioned cases are concrete, and revealing. In one, a water utility paid about $11,000 to two officials in Ecuador. The fine started near $1.7 million and fell to roughly $1.3 million on appeal.
Colombia's Foreign-Bribery Cases Highlight Coordination Gaps
In the other, a reinsurance case linked to about $4.7 million in bribes in Ecuador ended with a fine reduced from roughly $4.4 million to about $2.2 million.
In both cases, authorities ordered publication of the decision, but did not bar the firms from public procurement or cut them off from subsidies or incentives.
The pipeline behind those outcomes looks even thinner. The Superintendency of Corporations opened 10 foreign-bribery investigations after the prior OECD evaluation, closed nine without sanctions by 2022, and concluded one with sanctions in 2024.
The OECD says there are no active corporate foreign-bribery investigations and none opened in the most recent three-year period assessed.
The“story behind the story” is coordination. Colombia 's financial intelligence unit can share information with prosecutors, but not directly with corporate investigators.
International legal assistance tools are underused. Whistleblower protection remains incomplete, discouraging insiders from speaking up. The OECD now wants an action plan by December 2026 and a progress report by December 2027.
For international investors and partners, this is a signal about rule-of-law reliability: whether cross-border deals are won by price and competence, or by envelopes and favors.
Colombia has punished two companies for bribing abroad, but has never tried to criminally prosecute a person for it.
The OECD says weak detection, agency“silos,” and thin use of international cooperation keep cases from moving.
A looming OECD deadline forces Colombia to show concrete results by late 2026 and 2027.
When the OECD reviews a country's anti-bribery record, it is not grading speeches or laws. It is grading outcomes: who gets investigated, who gets charged, who gets punished, and whether the risk of being caught is real.
In Colombia's new Phase 4 assessment of foreign bribery enforcement, the message is blunt: the framework exists, but enforcement has barely left the ground.
The OECD points to a striking gap. Since Colombia joined the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in 2012, it has imposed administrative sanctions on companies only twice, and it has never attempted to prosecute an individual for paying bribes abroad.
That matters because foreign bribery is rarely“a corporate mistake.” It is usually a human decision, made by executives, intermediaries, or fixers.
The two sanctioned cases are concrete, and revealing. In one, a water utility paid about $11,000 to two officials in Ecuador. The fine started near $1.7 million and fell to roughly $1.3 million on appeal.
Colombia's Foreign-Bribery Cases Highlight Coordination Gaps
In the other, a reinsurance case linked to about $4.7 million in bribes in Ecuador ended with a fine reduced from roughly $4.4 million to about $2.2 million.
In both cases, authorities ordered publication of the decision, but did not bar the firms from public procurement or cut them off from subsidies or incentives.
The pipeline behind those outcomes looks even thinner. The Superintendency of Corporations opened 10 foreign-bribery investigations after the prior OECD evaluation, closed nine without sanctions by 2022, and concluded one with sanctions in 2024.
The OECD says there are no active corporate foreign-bribery investigations and none opened in the most recent three-year period assessed.
The“story behind the story” is coordination. Colombia 's financial intelligence unit can share information with prosecutors, but not directly with corporate investigators.
International legal assistance tools are underused. Whistleblower protection remains incomplete, discouraging insiders from speaking up. The OECD now wants an action plan by December 2026 and a progress report by December 2027.
For international investors and partners, this is a signal about rule-of-law reliability: whether cross-border deals are won by price and competence, or by envelopes and favors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment