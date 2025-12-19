Mrs Deshpande Twitter Reviews: What Viewers Are Saying About The Film Online

The terror series Mrs Deshpande, featuring Madhuri Dixit, has gone viral on social media in the recent advent of JioHotstar release on December 19. Jaganath Kukunoor has directed the psychological thriller that marks an atypical development for this actress-the image painted of her in the feature movies, if at all, very unsettling and amoral, an idea that seemed to catch many a viewer off guard.

Basing on the French thriller La Mante, the six-part show intrudes deep into the dark and psychological at the show, quietly unfolding the tension instead of revealing it with sudden twists and turns. While Twitter was busy buzzing with contradictory reactions from praise that she easily rocked into a dangerous and restrained and emotional character, to her being called chills more owing to her well-contained expressions and placid demeanor.

In the six-episode psychological thriller series 'Mrs. Deshpande', which premiered on Jio Cinema on December 19, 2025, produced by Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies, Madhuri Dixit appears completely different from her glamorous and familiar on-screen persona. twitter/pv7PJEQGCT

Review⚡#MrsDeshpande: When Silence Becomes the Loudest Scream✨There is something deeply unsettling about Madhuri Dixit's stillness in Mrs Deshpande. Her face barely moves-no melodrama, no theatrical excess-yet her eyes carry a lifetime of pain, rage, and calculation. The... twitter/EbgLKvCMsg

Fans termed it "disturbingly good" and "slow yet thrilling," and indeed the variant walls of neutrality and layered writing have done wonders for an audience more drawn towards character-driven thrillers. More so a considerable number of tweets highlighted that Mrs Deshpande leans more towards psychological impact than shocking value, hence works as an advantage for it.

That said, some found the pace slow intentionally, with some saying it takes patience. While a few thought it would be quicker or have more twists, others said the slow burn made it more tense and emotional.

Koi aapke darwaze pe toh nahi hai?Hotstar Specials: Mrs. Deshpande Streaming from 19 December only on @JioHotstar.#MrsDeshpandeOnJioHotstar twitter/LLNwXbj0LS

As for feedback from Twitter, it is undeniable that Mrs Deshpande would be perceived as a bold and fresh choice by Madhuri Dixit, although netizens equally agree the show is not for everyone, but her performance alone has placed it on the title of most-discussed OTT releases of the season.