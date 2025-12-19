Dhurandhar, Dangal To PK: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Worldwide

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide, pushing Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 out of the elite list. Here's a look at the updated top 10 rankings.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action drama starring Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Its gripping storyline and powerful performances helped it surpass Gadar 2 at the global box office.

9. PK Worldwide earnings: ₹769.89 crore

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK is a satirical sci-fi comedy starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film's unique concept, sharp humor, and emotional storytelling struck a chord worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing and most discussed Indian films ever.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a historical action drama starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Featuring Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, the film impressed audiences with its scale, performances, and powerful storytelling.

7. Stree 2 Worldwide collection: ₹874.58 crore

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is a horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi. Blending humor with thrills, the sequel emerged as a massive box office success, winning audiences across domestic and international markets.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar is a musical drama starring Zaira Wasim in the lead role, alongside Aamir Khan. The film touched hearts globally with its inspiring story, emotional depth, and soulful music.

5. Animal Worldwide collection: ₹917.92 crore

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in a powerful lead role, with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in key parts. The intense action drama drew massive audiences, becoming a major box office blockbuster.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a heartwarming comedy-drama starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and child artist Harshaali Malhotra. The film's emotional story and strong performances won audiences worldwide, translating into massive box office success.

3. Pathaan Worldwide collection: ₹1,050.3 crore

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is a high-octane action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Packed with stylish action and spectacle, the film shattered box office records globally.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is a high-energy action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful dual role, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film's mass appeal, action set pieces, and music drove massive global box office numbers.

1. Dangal Worldwide collection: ₹1,968.03 crore

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a biographical sports drama starring Aamir Khan, with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The inspiring story and emotional depth made it the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.