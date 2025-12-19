MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Golden Rapture Mining Launches $500,000 Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has launched a financing for gross proceeds of $500,000.

The offering will consist of non-flow-through ( NFT ) units and flow-through ( FT ) units, with pricing and breakdown as follows:

6,250,000 NFT Units. Each unit consists of a $0.04 common share with a full common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 2 years from closing; and

6,250,000 FT Units. Each unit consists of a $0.04 flow-through share with a one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 2 years from closing.

Non-flow-through gross proceeds are expected to be used for corporate G&A costs. Flow-through funds are expected to be used for eligible exploration expenses at Golden Rapture's NW Ontario projects, including the newly acquired Northern Queen Mine Property located adjacent to the Nexgold Goliath Gold Deposit with the eastern section of the property being located on the border of the Dryden Gold claims.

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. The Company may pay finder fees to eligible finders at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Richard Rivet said, "We are proud to have assembled a strong portfolio of four gold projects, encompassing a total of 24 historical underexplored mine shafts, which are also located near gold producers. Having access to our own small portable hydraulic drill is also a game-changer, giving us the luxury to drill our properties at any time and at our own speed. With gold prices hitting record highs this year, we're excited to explore our highly-promising properties in what continues to be a very favourable market environment for gold explorers."

ABOUT GOLDEN RAPTURE MINING CORPORATION

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. Golden Rapture became listed on March 14 of 2024, and presently has 38,269,390 shares issued.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







Source: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation