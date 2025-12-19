Zelensky In Warsaw: I Hope This Visit Opens New Chapter In Relations With Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the statement during a joint press conference with the President of Poland in Warsaw, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I very much hope that this visit opens a new and even more substantial chapter in our relations - the relations between Ukraine and Poland, the relations not merely of neighbors, but of two European pillars without which there will simply be no freedom in our part of Europe, because there will be no security,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukrainian and Polish independence constitutes a foundation that enables every nation in this part of Europe to live freely, without Moscow's rule.

“Russia wants discord, wants to destroy and dismantle such a strong alliance - the alliance of two peoples, of many generations of Ukraine and Poland. We will not allow them to do this,” the President emphasized.

He also invited Karol Nawrocki to visit Ukraine.

“I certainly invite the President of Poland to Ukraine, and I am confident that this is important for our societies,” the Head of the Ukrainian state said.

As reported, on December 19, Zelensky is on a visit to Polan. Earlier today, his first face-to-face meeting with Karol Nawrocki took place; Nawrocki officially assumed office as President at the beginning of August.

Overall, this marks the third visit by the President of Ukraine to Poland in 2025 The previous two took place earlier this year: on January 15 - an official visit, and on January 27 - on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.