Ukraine Receives $125M From World Bank To Support Education And Healthcare

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

It is noted that the Government of Ukraine received USD 105.7 million under the“Lifting Education Access and Resilience in Times of Need” (LEARN) project and USD 19.5 million under the“Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency” (THRIVE) project. The funds were credited to the general fund of the State Budget.

The financing mobilized under the LEARN project is the result of the Government of Ukraine's implementation of measures to ensure safe in-person learning in schools and to advance the New Ukrainian School (NUS) reform.

In particular, nearly 8,500 students and teachers gained access to shelters; more than 105,000 teachers were trained in accordance with NUS standards for 8th grade; 381,500 8th grade students received new textbooks developed in accordance with NUS free of charge.

The formula for distributing educational subsidies for 2026 has also been updated with the aim of increasing the minimum number of students per school by at least 30% compared to 2025.

The THRIVE project aims to transform Ukraine's healthcare system by improving the efficiency of financing and the quality of medical services. It provides for strengthening the Medical Guarantees Program and the institutional capacity of the National Health Service of Ukraine.

“The World Bank's support is critical to the reform of Ukraine's education and healthcare systems in the context of war. Since the launch of the projects in 2024, the Bank has already provided $625 million to improve the quality of services and strengthen the resilience of these key sectors,” said Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

As reported, the LEARN project has been implemented since 2024. Within its framework, the World Bank has signed agreements with Ukraine worth about USD 451 million, of which more than USD 305 million has already been transferred to the state budget.

The THRIVE project has been implemented in Ukraine since 2024. To date, the World Bank has provided Ukraine with approximately USD 320 million under the project, out of a total USD 454 million envisaged by the agreements.

Both projects are implemented using the Program-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument, which links disbursements to the achievement of predefined results and provides funding only upon meeting agreed performance indicators.