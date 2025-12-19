Uzbekistan, Japan Set Sights On Expanding Precious Metal Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and leading Japanese organizations JOGMEC and ITOCHU Corporation discussed plans to develop promising precious-metal deposits across the country's regions, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The issue was raised during a meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the heads of JOGMEC and ITOCHU, Ichiro Takahara and Jun Inomata.

The parties examined opportunities for advancing practical collaboration and initiating joint ventures leveraging cutting-edge Japanese technologies. Notably, the involvement of JOGMEC, in partnership with ITOCHU Corporation, in the development of uranium deposits in the Navoi and Kashkadarya regions was particularly commended.

Furthermore, it was also highlighted with satisfaction that Uzbekistan has gained significant experience in its collaboration with ITOCHU Corporation across various sectors, including mechanical engineering, geological exploration, and infrastructure development. Furthermore, the discussions underscored the importance of the long-term agreements forged for the export of critical minerals to Japan.

A key focus was placed on exploring new avenues for cooperation, such as initiatives in water purification, the automotive industry, modernization of air traffic control systems, and the promotion of public-private partnership projects in the social sector.

President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.