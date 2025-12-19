Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign General Protocol Of High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign General Protocol Of High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting
The meetings at various departments of the Ministry of Defense, as well as at the National Defense University, discussed issues of cooperation between the two fraternal countries in military, military-technical, military education, and other fields.
The sides exchanged views on experience sharing, organizing joint exercises, personnel training, and enhancing mutual activities, as well as conducted extensive discussions on regional and international security. They also addressed the improvement of the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms and the coordination of future action plans.
After listening to the reports of the heads of the Sub-Working Groups regarding the outcomes of the meeting, the co-chairs signed the general protocol of the meeting.
