Azerbaijan, Türkiye Sign General Protocol Of High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting

2025-12-19 08:05:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting in Baku has concluded, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

The meetings at various departments of the Ministry of Defense, as well as at the National Defense University, discussed issues of cooperation between the two fraternal countries in military, military-technical, military education, and other fields.

The sides exchanged views on experience sharing, organizing joint exercises, personnel training, and enhancing mutual activities, as well as conducted extensive discussions on regional and international security. They also addressed the improvement of the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms and the coordination of future action plans.

After listening to the reports of the heads of the Sub-Working Groups regarding the outcomes of the meeting, the co-chairs signed the general protocol of the meeting.

Trend News Agency

