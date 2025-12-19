Kaztransoil, Russia's Transneft Strike Oil Transit Deal For 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazTransOil JSC and Russia's Transneft PJSC have signed an agreement regulating the transit of Kazakh oil through the Russian Federation for 2026, Trend reports via KazTransOil.

The agreement was reached during a working meeting between delegations of the two companies held in Astana. The talks focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation in the oil transportation sector and future coordination of transit operations.

According to the terms of the agreement, Kazakh oil will continue to be transported through Russian territory to the seaports of Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga, as well as to the Russia–Belarus border for onward delivery to European Union countries. Additionally, the arrangement stipulates the transit of Russian oil through Kazakhstan.

KazTransOil and Transneft emphasized that collaboration is grounded in a long-standing partnership, ensuring the steady and reliable flow of oil transportation in both directions.

In a related development, the Board of Directors of KazTransOil has approved the opening of its first European Union branch in Poland, a move aimed at strengthening energy ties with Europe, particularly with Germany. This new branch is expected to safeguard the company's interests in Poland and play a pivotal role in organizing the transportation of Kazakh oil through the pipeline systems of other countries, including transit through Belarus.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan produced 14 million tons of petroleum products in the period from January through November 2025, marking a 6.5% increase compared to the same period last year. The figures were presented by the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Sungat Yesimkhanov, at the government meeting. He further noted that the production target for 2025 has been set at 14.5 million tons, which aligns with 100% of the actual output recorded in 2024.