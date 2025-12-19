All Tickets Sold Out For Swan Lake Ballet In Azerbaijan's Baku (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Last night, every seat was filled at the Heydar Aliyev Palace as the Academic Opera and Ballet Theater presented Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, one of the crown jewels of world ballet, performed by the leading soloists of St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Theater, Trend reports.

The role of Odette-Odile was brought to life by Mariinsky prima ballerina Oksana Skorik, while Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and Mariinsky leading soloist Timur Asgarov portrayed Prince Siegfried. Other standout performances included Aghamir Mirzayev as Rothbart, Miraydin Abdullayev as the Clown, and the Pas de Trois by Ayan Eyvazova, Liana Praga, and Timur Odushev. Young swans were performed by Yulia Fershtandt, Leyla Narimanidze, Sabina Hajidadash, and Dinara Mammadova, while the corps of large swans featured Liana Praga, Honored Artist Elmira Suleymanova, and Sabina Mammadova.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second performance was scheduled for December 23. Even so, tickets for this follow-up show have already sold out, underscoring the immense popularity of the production.

<p></p> <p></p> <strong> </strong>