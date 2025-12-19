Draftkings Debuts Predictions App, Entering Prediction Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New standalone mobile app applies DraftKings' proven technology to event contracts, offering a streamlined experience and expanding the Company's product portfolio

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the“Company”) today announced the launch of DraftKings Predictions, formally entering prediction markets under the oversight of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). DraftKings Predictions is a new standalone mobile app and web product that allows eligible customers to trade on real-world outcomes across a wide range of markets, with sports and finance available initially, and additional categories such as entertainment and culture expected as the offering expands. The launch reinforces the same innovation, customer focus, and compliance standards that define DraftKings' leadership in regulated digital entertainment.

“DraftKings Predictions is a significant milestone and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering products that tap into the passion of our customers,” said Corey Gottlieb, Chief Product Officer of DraftKings.“We will create an unparalleled customer experience, leveraging key strategic relationships like ESPN and NBCUniversal to provide an authentic, real-time product that moves at the speed of sports. Along with our operational footprint, marketing and analytics infrastructure and advanced in-house technology, we believe we are uniquely positioned to lead this space over the long term.”

As part of the launch, DraftKings' wholly owned subsidiary (d/b/a DraftKings Predictions) is a CFTC-registered Introducing Broker and Member of the National Futures Association. Event contracts will be available across 38 states, expanding the Company's total addressable market, including sports event contracts in certain states such as California, Florida, Georgia and Texas. DraftKings Predictions plans to connect to multiple exchanges, beginning with CME Group at launch, to give eligible customers the greatest possible depth and breadth of markets, including global benchmarks, economic indicators, and sports contracts. This will include the planned rollout of recently acquired Railbird Technologies Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Railbird Exchange, LLC, which will broaden available markets, enable product innovation, and deliver advantaged economics over time.

Consistent with DraftKings' commitment to championing responsible engagement with its products, the Company has extended its Responsible Gaming best practices to federally regulated event contracts through its Responsible Trading program. It emphasizes education, awareness, and informed participation, helping customers understand how event contracts work and manage their trading activity responsibly. Customers can set deposit limits, take cool-offs or self-exclude, and access educational materials through the DraftKings Responsible Trading Center, directly in the DraftKings Predictions app or at draftkings.

DraftKings Predictions is now available for eligible U.S. residents and will appear across all major app stores as the rollout completes in the coming days.

To kick off the launch, customers have a chance to win $1 million through DraftKings Predictions, with multiple ways to enter. In states where sports event contracts are available, customers can also receive up to a $25 trade bonus based on their first trade.

Customers can see availability and learn more by downloading the DraftKings Predictions app for iOS or Android.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings' mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world's favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 30 states, Washington, D.C., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states and in Ontario, Canada, under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings' wholly-owned subsidiary GUS III Inc. (d/b/a DraftKings Predictions) also operates DraftKings Predictions, a standalone app and web product offering federally regulated event contracts under CFTC oversight. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are“forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,””would,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings' control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the expected size, geographic scope and growth of predictions markets and trader adoption, among others. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

