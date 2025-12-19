Airjoule Technologies Partners With Red Dot Ranch To Advance Residential Off-Grid Water Solutions In California's Coastal Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RONAN, Mont., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) ("AirJoule Technologies" or "AIRJ"), a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced a collaboration with the Red Dot Ranch Foundation (“Red Dot Ranch”) to bring cutting-edge off-grid water solutions to rural communities in coastal California. This positions the AirJouleTM platform technology to address critical water infrastructure gaps while demonstrating the commercial viability of generating pure water from air in real-world residential applications.

Red Dot Ranch, an entrepreneurial NGO and 501c3 piloting and scaling regenerative ideas for people and planet, is developing a climate-positive prototype housing development in Pescadero, California, featuring modular homes and decentralized water systems. The development addresses the critical need for clean water and safe housing in a community located just 45 miles from Silicon Valley yet lacking access to basic water infrastructure.

Red Dot Ranch, which intends to utilize off-grid solutions for drinking water, will evaluate the AirJoule system's performance in producing clean water directly from moisture in the atmosphere. This project leverages AirJoule's groundbreaking sorbent technology and Pescadero's ideal atmospheric conditions, featuring consistent coastal fog and 60% year-round humidity, to yield a reliable and low-cost source of pure water. Pending successful evaluation and testing beginning in early 2026, AirJoule Technologies expects to expand the partnership and sell AirJoule systems over the coming years, providing off-grid drinking water for Red Dot Ranch's housing development.

The collaboration between AirJoule Technologies and Red Dot Ranch addresses a pressing regional crisis: California's groundwater supply is rapidly declining, with rural communities like Pescadero facing increasing water scarcity. AirJoule's ability to cost-effectively extract pure water from air eliminates dependence on stressed groundwater systems while delivering significant cost savings compared to traditional well drilling and filtration systems in water stressed areas.

AirJoule utilizes metal-organic frameworks and vacuum chambers to extract pure water from moisture present in the atmosphere, enabling water production nearly anywhere on earth. The AirJoule A250 system, which can produce up to 250 liters of water per day, can be configured modularly to increase water production and enable rapid deployment without disrupting local ecosystems or competing for scarce groundwater resources. This delivers immediate benefits to rural communities facing water scarcity while supporting environmental sustainability.

"Our project with Red Dot Ranch exemplifies how breakthrough technology can solve real-world challenges while creating sustainable value for communities," said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. "Pescadero's coastal environment provides an optimal proving ground to demonstrate how AirJoule can transform rural water access across California and beyond."

The Red Dot Ranch collaboration is an additional showcase of AIRJ's momentum toward commercialization across a diverse portfolio of high-impact applications. Building on recently announced progress in data center and military applications, AirJoule Technologies is rapidly expanding its commercial pipeline with ongoing discussions across multiple sectors including advanced manufacturing facilities, food and beverage companies, chemical manufacturers, and defense installations. With systems already operational in Texas, Arizona, and Dubai, and by leveraging strategic partnerships with GE Vernova and Carrier Global Corporation, AirJoule Technologies is positioned to deliver transformative water solutions at scale as market demand for reliable, off-grid water generation continues to intensify.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the company's purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit .

