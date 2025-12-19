Lars-Erik Brenøe Steps Down From Danske Bank's Board Of Directors
19 December 2025
Lars-Erik Brenøe steps down from Danske Bank's Board of Directors
As communicated on 21 February 2025 in the notice convening the annual general meeting, Lars-Erik Brenøe will step down from the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S at the end of this year.
After almost a decade of service, Lars-Erik Brenøe has notified the Board of his decision to step down, effective at 31 December 2025.
“I have decided to step down towards the end of the year. I am grateful to have contributed to the Board's work
during a period of significant transformation for Danske Bank,” says Lars-Erik Brenøe. Martin Blessing, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments:
“I would like to thank Lars-Erik Brenøe for his dedication and commitment to the Board's work during a period of considerable challenges and change for Danske Bank. His contribution and in particular his work as Chairman of the Conduct & Compliance Committee during the settlement with the authorities have been invaluable. I would like to thank him for his outstanding service.”
