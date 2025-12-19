'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Launches Special Mission Vol. 26 'Icha Icha Tactics Search' Debuting December 20

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At the popular attraction“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” located within the anime park“Nijigen no Mori” on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, visitors can take part in a Naruto-themed mystery-solving game featuring an original storyline. This limited-time special mission, Volume 26:“Icha Icha Tactics Search,” will run from Saturday, December 20, 2025, through Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The story centers on Hatake Kakashi and Might Guy, the“eternal rivals” of the Hidden Leaf Village and depicts a previously unseen moment from their everyday lives. Through puzzle-solving gameplay set across the Shinobi-Zato area, guests can enjoy an immersive experience that can only be found at“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.”

One afternoon, Might Guy challenges Hatake Kakashi to their usual duel, only to notice something unusual about him. Guy soon learns that Kakashi has lost his favorite book,“Icha Icha Tactics.” Declaring that“a match where neither participant is at their best is not Seisyun (youth),” Guy suggests that they search for the missing book together. The story follows the pair as they track remaining clues, encounter fleeing monkeys, and move through the Shinobi-Zato area. This special mission offers an original story and a puzzle-solving experience available only at“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.”

During the event period, the first 500 participants who successfully complete the special mission will receive one limited-edition original sticker, randomly selected from designs featuring Hatake Kakashi or Might Guy.

In conjunction with this special mission, a variety of related merchandise and collaboration food items will also be offered. At Konoha Shop, visitors can purchase original goods created specifically for this mission, including acrylic keychains, pin badge sets, can magnets, and drawstring pouches. In addition, a collaboration food set will be available at“Ramen Ichiraku,” consisting of a curry ramen inspired by Guy and an original Kakashi bottle exclusive to this location.

■Overview of "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Special Mission Vol. 26 "Icha Icha Tactics Search"

Event Period:

Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location:

"NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" inside "Nijigen no Mori"

Contents:

The protagonists are the "eternal rivals" of Konoha Village, "Hatake Kakashi" and "Might Guy," and you can enjoy an original story and puzzle-solving game that gives a glimpse into the two characters' Seisyun(youth). Participants who complete the mission will receive one original“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” keychain, randomly selected from designs featuring Hatake Kakashi or Might Guy.

Price:

・Gold Ticket (Light Ticket + Special Mission)

Adults: Starting from ¥4,800 / Children: Starting from ¥3,100

・Single Ticket: ¥1,500

*All prices include tax.

*Single tickets are the same price for both adults and children.

Official Website:



■ "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Ramen Ichiraku Special Mission Collaboration Food "Ichaicha Tactics Search" Edition

Event Period:

Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location:

Ramen Ichiraku, inside "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at Nijigen no Mori

Content:

Collaboration food in conjunction with the limited-time Special Mission #26, "Icha Icha Tactics Search". As a purchase bonus, you'll receive an original coaster from the Special Mission "Icha Icha Tactics Search".

Price:

Collaboration Food Set (Curry Ramen, Kakashi Drink) ¥3,400

*All prices include tax.

*A separate fee applies to experience the special mission.

Official Website:



■ "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" Original Collaboration Goods“Icha Icha Tactics Search” Edition

Event Period:

Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location:

"NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” at Nijigen no Mori

Content:

Collaboration goods in conjunction with the limited-time Special Mission Vol.26, "Icha Icha Tactics Search". These Limited items features original designs of Hatake Kakashi and Mighty Guy dressed in stylish green kimono with hats and ties accents.

Price:

・acrylic keychain/¥770

・Pin badge sets/¥770

・Magnet/¥550

・Drawstring bag/¥1,100

*All prices include tax.

Official Website:



©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.