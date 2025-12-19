Indian Envoy, Former Japanese PM Kishida Discuss Strengthening Special Strategic And Global Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Dec 19 (IANS) India's Ambassador-designate to Japan Nagma Mallick on Friday called on former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, holding discussions on ways to strengthen the special strategic and global partnership between both countries.

"Ambassador-designate Ms. Nagma M. Mallick called on H. E. Mr. Fumio Kishida, former Prime Minister of Japan. They discussed ways to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and other issues of common interest," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

Fumio Kishida served as Japan's Prime Minister from November 10, 2021 to October 1, 2024.

India-Japan relations were elevated to a 'Global Partnership' in 2000, a 'Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2006, and a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014. The defence and security partnership forms an integral pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, Nagma Mallick met Urakawa Mayor Hiraku Ikeda and appreciated his support for the Indian community in the town.

"Ambassador-designate Ms. Nagma M. Mallick received Mayor of Urakawa town, H.E. Mr. Hiraku Ikeda. She appreciated the support the town, led by the Hon'ble Mayor, extends to the Indian community in Urakawa," Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

On Thursday, Mallick called on Japan's Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Kiuchi Minoru and discussed various aspects of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between two nations.

She also held a meeting with Japan's House of Representatives Member and Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman, Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X: "Ambassador-designate Ms. Nagma M. Mallick met H. E. Mr. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Hon'ble Member of the House of Representatives of Japan and Chairman of Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

On Monday, the Indian diplomat held a meeting with the Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Fukushiro Nukaga and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties.

On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, discussing ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet," PM Modi had posted on X.

On October 27, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, as both discussed expanding bilateral ties and agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation.