MP: SIR Nearing Completion Over 38 Lakh Voters Likely To Be Deleted

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Dec 19 (IANS) Over 38 lakh voters are likely to be deleted from the voter list as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is nearing completion in Madhya Pradesh, said an official on Friday.

The deadline for the completion of the SIR exercise is December 23.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Pratap Singh Janod told IANS that with the support of more than 65,000 Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), door-to-door verification of voters has also been completed.

“The mandatory digitisation of enumeration forms is being completed now,” Janod said.

The officer said that the final assessment of the eligible voters will be made after the final draft is ready by December 23.

“More than 38 lakh voters are likely to be removed from the voters' list of 2023,” he said.

Janod said that preliminary verification indicated that more than 8.4 lakh voters enrolled in the voters' list 2023 have died.

“More than 8 lakh voters were found absent during door-to-door verification by BLOs,” he said.

He said that more than 22 lakh voters have shifted from the address they were enrolled in 2023, while around 20 lakh voters have been found ineligible in other categories.

Janod said that the final report would be made public once the digitisation process is completed.

Notably, ECI has extended the schedule of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five states: Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, against Dec 11.

More than 65,000 BLOs (Booth Level Officers) were tasked with conducting a door-to-door visit for verification of voters from November 4, while more than 6.65 crore voters were enrolled in 2023 in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 230 Assembly seats and 29 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across the 55 districts, divided into six divisions such as Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Chambal, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, and Ujjain.