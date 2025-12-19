Avicanna Applauds President Trump's Executive Order To Reclassify Cannabis & Provides Scientific Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Avicanna's evidence-based pathway for cannabinoid-based medicine aligns with the executive order.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the“Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products applauds President Trump's executive order directing the reclassification of cannabis as a less dangerous substance from Schedule I to Schedule III controlled substance while also mentioning the importance of scientific research. Avicanna is also pleased to provide a scientific update on advancements across the Company's research and development (“R&D”), clinical development, and medical affairs programs.

“As a biopharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid-based medicines, this development represents an important milestone that reinforces our long-standing commitment to standardized, evidence-based approaches to cannabinoid products,” stated Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna Inc.“For nearly a decade, Avicanna has actively supported and conducted research and clinical development initiatives in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and clinical institutions. We are encouraged by the recognition of the growing body of scientific evidence supporting the medical potential of cannabinoids and by the administration's emphasis on advancing research in this field including real world evidence. We believe this regulatory direction may facilitate further clinical research, support innovation, and encourage investment into the development of rigorously validated cannabinoid-based therapies, with longer-term implications for reimbursement and patient access.”

Avicanna's 2025 Scientific and Medical Highlights



Clinical Development: Continued execution of a balanced clinical development strategy, including progress in the Company's real-world evidence study conducted in collaboration with University Health Network (“UHN”), which has enrolled approximately 450 patients to date for the evaluating outcomes related to pain, sleep, anxiety, and depression. In addition, the Company's first Phase II randomized controlled trial evaluating arthritic pain utilizing Avicanna's proprietary cannabinoid formulations was commenced this December.



R&D Advancements: Meaningful progress across research and pre-clinical programs supporting Avicanna's proprietary pipeline of drug delivery systems, medical cannabis products, and pharmaceutical candidates. Achievements during the year included the granting of new USPTO patent and the translation of additional proprietary products and technologies, including PwdRx TM, from the lab into the commercial stage, further optimizing the Company's Rho PhytoTM medical cannabis portfolio.

Medical Affairs: Expanded engagement, education, and collaboration with healthcare professionals and stakeholders through educational events, symposium and Avicanna's Avicenna Academy educational initiatives and the MyMedi medical cannabis care platform. These efforts contributed to improved patient access through enhancements in patient support programs, clinical guidance resources, and insurance reimbursement initiatives.



About Avicanna Inc

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and formulations for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development leading to the commercialization of more than thirty proprietary, evidence-based finished products and supporting four commercial stage business pillars.



Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO PhytoTM): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. RHO Phyto is an established brand in Canada currently available nationwide across several channels and expanding into new international markets.



Medical cannabis care platform (MyMedi): MyMedi is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients' needs and enhance the medical cannabis patients' journey. MyMedi is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens.



Pharmaceutical pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna's scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based candidates aim to address unmet needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa MartaTM): Active pharmaceutical ingredients supplied by the Company's majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS (“SMGH”) is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing various forms of high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to the Company's international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical, and pharmaceutical products. SMGH also forms part of the Company's supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products globally.



