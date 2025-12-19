Shipco Transport Partners With Evertreen To Support Global Reforestation And Environmental Responsibility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shipco Transport, a global leader in neutral non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC) and multimodal logistics services, has partnered with Evertreen to support global reforestation and environmental restoration through impactful tree-planting initiatives. This collaboration reflects Shipco Transport's continued commitment to social responsibility and involvement across worldwide supply chains.



Connecting the World, Caring for the Planet

With decades of experience connecting markets across continents, Shipco Transport provides tailored ocean- and air-freight consolidation services and logistics solutions to their client base in the freight forwarding and NVOCC community across the globe. The company's focus on agility, transparency, and customer-centric service has made it a trusted partner for clients navigating complex global trade.

By partnering with Evertreen, Shipco Transport extends its commitment to environmental stewardship - contributing to reforestation projects that help restore ecosystems, absorb CO2, and support local communities around the world.



Measurable Impact Through Transparency

Evertreen's geo-tracking platform ensures that every tree planted by Shipco Transport is fully traceable with precise GPS coordinates. Partners, clients, and employees can follow the growth of their forest in real time, reinforcing transparency and long-term accountability.



A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

“At Shipco Transport, we believe that responsible logistics includes caring for the planet,” the company shares.“Our partnership with Evertreen allows us to turn our values into meaningful environmental action, contributing to a healthier future for all.”

Evertreen is proud to collaborate with Shipco Transport, celebrating a partnership that unites global logistics expertise with a shared dedication to sustainability and environmental regeneration.