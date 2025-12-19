Coppe Cantrell's Viral Anthem 'I Wanna Get High' - Redefining Spiritual Elevation In Uplifting Praise Wave

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a year dominated by TikTok viral faith-infused worship anthems, Gospel and Christian Hip-Hop powerhouse Coppe Cantrell is soaring to new heights with her boundary-breaking music video "I Wanna Get High." The bold track, a contemporary Christian music standout, has amassed over 1.6 million views on YouTube since its premiere, peaking at #46 on Mediabase, and captivating audiences with its unapologetic message of "getting high on the Lord" amid rising trends in spiritual health and anti-substance abuse narratives.

From her album 'The Helmet of Salvation' released under Klock Work Entertainment, "I Wanna Get High" flips the script on the modern party culture, centering a vibrant prep-for-the-night-out vibe where Cantrell and her date chase divine ecstasy and truth instead of drinks or drugs. Directed by Odin Magana, Coppe Cantrell, and Keith Burke, and produced by Charo Cantrell and Coppe herself, the video's concept, co-envisioned by Cantrell and Burke, transports viewers to an unconventional "fun place" that's far from the typical bar scene, blending high-energy visuals with lyrics that preach sobriety and soul-stirring praise.

"Why settle for fleeting highs when the Holy Ghost power lifts you higher than the Eiffel Tower?" Cantrell belts, echoing the song's hook: "I wanna get high on You, I don't need a drink or two... No drugs, all I need is You." Composed, written, and published by Cantrell, the 2025 copyright track delivers a fresh take on the current gospel trends like faith techno fusions and nostalgic worship revivals topping December 2025 playlists.

Now, riding the momentum of four #1 World Indie Chart smashes, including "Dance in the Dark" at #42 on Mediabase Top 40, and her album The Breastplate of Righteousness peaking at #8 on iTunes Christian Charts, Cantrell just dropped two explosive follow-ups. Off her album; 'Helmet of Salvation' which climbed to #5 on Amazon and #9 on iTunes Christian Charts, "Shake Dat Dust" is a spiritual call encouraging boldness and perseverance, and "Wicked" is a fierce confrontation and win over temptation through uncompromising faith. The music videos for these tracks are amplifying the "I Wanna Get High" buzz while spreading and striking a chord with audiences around the world.

"This isn't just music-it's a lifeline," says Cantrell. "In a world chasing highs that fade, I'm here to puff, puff, puff on the breath of life and sky-dive into God's anointing. Watch the world get high on hope." Stream "Helmet of Salvation" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music today. Watch "I Wanna Get High", "Shake Dat Dust" and "Wicked" on Cantrell's YouTube channel: @coppecantrell1. Follow to be uplifted through new music on Instagram: and X: .

About Coppe Cantrell

Coppe Cantrell is a trailblazing Pop, Gospel, Hip-Hop, and Christian adult contemporary recording artist, songwriter, and producer known for her bold, non-compromising proclamations of faith. With chart-topping hits rooted in God's word and personal triumph, she inspires global audiences to embrace divine joy over worldly escapes. For additional information about Coppe Cantrell, her music, and her mission, visit .

