Ashghal Says Traffic Flow Back To Normal Following Heavy Rain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced that its field teams successfully dealt with the heavy rainfall that the country experienced on Dec. 18, confirming that traffic flow was restored back to normal on most roads and tunnels within a few hours.

Eng. Mohammed Al Kubaissi from the Authority's Sewerage treatment plans explained that Ashghal had implemented all advance preparedness plans from the moment the weather conditions were first monitored. He noted that field teams worked around the clock, in coordination with municipalities and the General Directorate of Traffic, to ensure smooth traffic flow and rapid response to water accumulation.

He pointed out that, according to meteorological reports, the highest accumulated rainfall was recorded at approximately 90.4 millimeters in the Al Kiranah area, 80.1 millimeters in Al Wakrah, and 71.5 millimeters in Abu Samra.

Al Kubaissi said that more than 371 water tanker trucks were deployed to remove water, along with more than 44 mobile pumps dedicated to rapid response teams, in addition to the deployment of dozens of technicians and workers in the most affected areas.

Rapid response teams were also stationed in the areas surrounding Lusail Stadium and Khalifa International Stadium, which hosted the finals of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, in order to secure traffic movement.

Ashghal confirmed that it monitors 111 tunnels across the country, none of which were affected by the rainfall. It explained that it received 414 reports related to water accumulation, all of which were addressed within no more than six hours. The most affected areas included Muither, the Industrial Area, Mebaireek, and Al Wakrah.

The Authority called on the public to exercise caution while driving during rainfall and to contact the Customer Service Center via 88 to report any emergency cases, affirming that Ashghal's teams continue to work in the field around the clock.