Shaklan Group Launches Win A Dream Home' Campaign

The initiative features a luxury apartment and a series of weekly giveaways, including iPhone 17 devices and a Jac JS4 car

Dubai, UAE - December 18, 2025: The Shaklan Group, a diversified conglomerate established in 1997, has announced the launch of its spectacular new promotional campaign,“Win a Dream Home.” The highly anticipated campaign will run from December 23, 2025, to March 22, 2026, offering customers the chance to win exceptional prizes, headlined by a grand residential unit in Dubai. Designed to reward customers for their continued loyalty, the campaign allows shoppers to enter a grand raffle with a minimum spend of AED 50.

The campaign was officially inaugurated by the Shaklan Group's senior leadership, led by Aboo Haris, Managing Director; Sameer MP, CEO; and Shameel Salam, Executive Director. Also, in attendance were Board Members Nihal Nasar and Aadil Aboo Haris, alongside Shajimon P, Operations Manager, and Shafeeq VP, Finance Manager.

As one of the Group's largest customer engagement initiatives, the campaign features a range of major rewards, including a luxury apartment in Dubai as the grand prize. Additional prizes include a Jac JS4 car and weekly draws for the latest iPhone 17, ensuring continuous excitement and engagement throughout the 12-week campaign. A total of thirteen winners will be selected, with all prize draws and final announcements scheduled for March 23, 2026.

Over the years, Shaklan Group has consistently invested in enhancing the customer journey by modernizing store layouts, expanding product selections, and integrating advanced retail technologies. The introduction of the“Win a Dream Home” campaign reflects the brand's broader strategy to deepen customer engagement while strengthening its promise of value-driven, community-focused retail experiences.

Since its establishment in 1997, the group has grown into a diversified retail organization operating supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. Guided by a mission to provide world-class consumer goods and fresh food within an organized and engaging shopping environment, Shaklan continues to advance its vision of offering adaptive, value-driven, and progressive retail experiences across every market it serves.

Friday, December 19, 2025