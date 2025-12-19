Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DGHR Declares January 1 As Official Public Holiday For Dubai Government Departments To Commemorate New Year's Day 2026

2025-12-19 07:10:12
Dubai, UAE, 18 December 2025 :

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has declared January 1, 2026, as an official public holiday for all Dubai Government departments on the occasion of New Year's Day 2026. Official work will resume on January 2, 2026, which will be designated as a remote working day for employees whose roles allow them to work remotely.

DGRH stated in its circular that this holiday does not apply to businesses, departments, or institutions that operate on a shift system, as well as those involved in services or management of public facilities. These entities are authorised to determine appropriate working hours for exempted employees in accordance with their operational requirements to maintain a smooth flow of work and the continued operation of services during the holiday in an efficient and flexible manner.

On this occasion, DGHR extends its heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the UAE's leadership, government, and people, as well as residents, wishing everyone a prosperous new year filled with success and achievements.

