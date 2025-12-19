TGL Presented By Sofi Names Omega As Official Timekeeper

OMEGA to Sponsor TGL's Signature 40-Second Shot Clock as Centerpiece of Comprehensive Partnership.

Biel/Bienne, Switzerland and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 18, 2025) - TGL presented by SoFi, the primetime team golf league, announced OMEGA as its Official Timekeeper. As part of the multiyear partnership, OMEGA is supporting TGL's signature 40-second shot clock, which helps create the fast-paced, competitive action that has drawn fans to the league's new format for team golf. TGL's second season returns Sunday, Dec. 28, on ABC in the U.S., marking the league's broadcast network debut. Season 2 opens with a rematch of last season's Finals between New York Golf Club and defending champion Atlanta Drive GC.

“Golf is a strong part of OMEGA's sporting DNA, and we're excited to grow our support of the game alongside TGL,” said Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO, OMEGA.“The unique format very much appeals to our pioneering spirit, and we love how the competition emphasizes our brand values of team dynamics, precision, power, time and technology.”

“Having a global luxury brand like OMEGA join as our Official Timekeeper is evidence of the broad appeal of TGL, which this season will reach more than 150 countries and territories around the world, and has resonated with younger fans in part due to the fast pace of TGL's matches,” said Jason Langwell, chief revenue officer, TMRW Sports.

In addition to serving as the Official Timekeeper of TGL and sponsoring TGL's shot clock during matches, OMEGA's partnership includes digital and social content integrations. The collaboration also features the presence of OMEGA clocks at SoFi Center, TGL's purpose-built venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where fans are welcomed throughout the season as part of TGL's premium hospitality experience.

TGL's rosters include two OMEGA ambassadors with Boston Common Golf's Rory McIlroy and The Bay Golf Club's Wyndham Clark. Boston Common Golf's first Season 2 match is Friday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (vs. LA), and The Bay Golf Club makes its Season 2 debut on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN (vs. ATL).

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 537 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Friday, December 19, 2025 2:26:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)