The Camp Featured A Comprehensive Educational Program. Abrahamic Family House Centre Organises Three-Day Islamic Winter Camp

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 19 December 2025: The Abrahamic Family House Centre organized a three-day Islamic Winter Camp for children and their families this month, as part of the activities of the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque. The initiative reflects the mosque's role as a beacon for peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and Islam's message of tolerance, while reinforcing the Centre's commitment to delivering meaningful community programmes during school holidays.

The three-day camp featured a diverse programme that includes cultural visits, hands-on workshops, storytelling sessions, and direct interactions with the Imam. Together, these activities present Islamic values and practices in a simplified, engaging, and child-friendly manner.

On the first day, participants visited Zayed National Museum, connecting members of the Muslim community with the UAE's rich cultural heritage and enduring legacy. The visit was followed by a practical workshop on performing ablution (wudu), highlighting the importance of water conservation. The day also included a storytelling session titled The Girl Selling Milk and concluded with“Lunch with the Imam,” during which children learned about Islamic dining etiquette, participated in an open Q&A session, and performed the Asr prayer.

The second day featured a visit to the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi, followed by a practical workshop titled How to Pray. The programme also included a storytelling session entitled The People of the Trench, as well as an interactive“Lunch with the Imam” session, concluding with the performance of the Asr prayer.

The third day included a visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, a practical workshop on daily supplications, and a storytelling session titled The Owners of the Orchard. The camp concluded with a Q&A session during“Lunch with the Imam,” followed by the performance of the Asr prayer.

Friday, December 19, 2025

