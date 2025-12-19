Uzbekistan, JICA Reveal Growing Project Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has exceeded $8 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The figures were announced during a meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Akihiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

It was also noted that initiatives worth over $3 billion are currently under development in priority sectors, including healthcare, energy, transport, education, and industry.

The meeting reviewed practical aspects of further expanding comprehensive cooperation and advancing joint projects with the leading Japanese development institution.

President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore avenues for cooperation in several critical areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, fostering partnerships, and advancing human capital development.