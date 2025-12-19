Australia Delivers Last Batch Of Abrams Tanks To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by ABC, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the transfer of the last batch of 12 M1A1 Abrams tanks took place several weeks ago. The first 37 tanks arrived in Ukraine in July.

The last shipment was sent in October on a commercial cargo ship accompanied by five Australian Defense Force (ADF) soldiers. After 55 days, the cargo arrived in Europe. According to journalists, the tanks were inspected and repaired in Poland, after which they were transferred to Ukraine.

Canberra has allocated a total of USD 1.7 billion in defense aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Australia is the largest non-NATO country providing financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, in October 2024, the Australian government announced that it would transfer dozens of Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a USD 245 million military aid package.

In July 2025, the Australian government announced that it had completed the delivery of the first batch of M1A1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine.

Australia purchased 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks in 2007, but they were never deployed in a combat zone. Canberra replaced them with newer M1A2 battle tanks equipped with a 120-millimeter gun.

Photo: ABC News