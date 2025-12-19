SSU Strikes Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker For First Time In Neutral Waters Of Mediterranean Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the SSU.

As a result of a multi-stage operation in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center struck the Russian so-called“shadow fleet” tanker QENDIL with aerial unmanned vehicles.

At the time of the special operation, the Russian vessel was not carrying any cargo and was empty. Accordingly, the attack posed no threat to the environmental situation in the region, the interlocutor said.

“Russia used this tanker to circumvent sanctions and generate funds that were directed to the war against Ukraine. Therefore, from the standpoint of international law and the laws and customs of war, this is an absolutely legitimate target for the SSU. The enemy must understand that Ukraine will not stop and will strike it anywhere in the world, wherever it may be,” the informed SSU source said.

As a result of the attack, the tanker QENDIL sustained critical damage and can no longer be used for its intended purpose.