Azerbaijan Shooting Federation Reviews Achievements At General Assembly

The Azerbaijan Shooting Federation has convened its General Assembly at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports. The event commenced with the performance of the Azerbaijan State Anthem.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov addressed the participants, wishing them success in their work.

Following the approval of the agenda, Secretary General Emin Jafarov delivered a comprehensive report on the Federation's activities from 2022 to 2025. He highlighted the competitions organized, achievements secured, and international participation.

In total, 66 athletes represented Azerbaijan abroad, with 27 of them winning medals, boosting the Federation's overall medal count by 80 percent. In rifle and shotgun disciplines, Azerbaijani shooters claimed 85 medals at international tournaments: 21 gold, 33 silver, and 31 bronze. Notably, national team member Nigar Nasirova set a new world record in pistol shooting at 50 meters during the 2025 World Championship.

The Assembly then adopted a revised Charter of the Federation through voting. Leadership elections followed, resulting in the re-election of Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, as President of the Federation for another four-year term. Ismet Aliyev, Zemfira Meftakhetdinova, and Tofiq Beylarov were elected Vice Presidents, while Tamerlan Hajiyev, Aynur Jafarova, and Nigar Nasirova joined the Board of Directors.

Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade, extended his best wishes to the newly elected leadership team.

In closing, Federation President Vilayat Eyvazov expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and outlined the Federation's upcoming plans and priorities.

The Azerbaijan Shooting Federation (ASF) was established in 1992. Since its founding, the federation has worked to develop shooting sports in the country and improve Azerbaijan's performance on the international stage.

In recent years, Azerbaijani shooters have achieved notable successes in regional and global competitions, contributing to the country's growing reputation in the world of shooting sports.