Over 450,000 Azerbaijanis Complete Coursera Courses In 6 Months

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

More than 450,000 Azerbaijani citizens have completed over 83,000 courses on the global online learning platform Coursera in the past six months.

As reported by Azernews, this was announced by Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy, during the“Industry 4.0: Hackathon 2025” event organized by the center.

Jafarov noted that Azerbaijan currently stands out as the most active country globally in implementing Coursera-related projects. As part of this initiative, more than 2,500 courses have been translated into Azerbaijani using artificial intelligence, while over 10 courses have been localized through AI-powered dubbing. Notably, women account for more than 54% of the project's participants.

He also highlighted a sharp rise in Coursera usage this year. “If the total number of Coursera users across Azerbaijan was 120,000 last year, it has now reached 250,000,” Jafarov said, emphasizing that this growth reflects strong support for online learning among the country's youth.