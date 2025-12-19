403
Riyadh Welcomes US Decision To Lift Sanctions On Damascus
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed Friday the US decision to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria pursuant to the Caesar Act, as contributing to supporting its stability, prosperity, and development.
In a press release, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the significant and positive role played by US President Donald Trump in this regard, beginning with his announcement to lift all sanctions imposed on Syria during his historic visit to Riyadh in May 2025, and culminating in his signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, which included the repeal of the Caesar Act.
The Kingdom also extended sincere congratulations to the Syrian leadership, government, and people on the lifting of all sanctions imposed on their country, while voicing appreciation for the Syrian government's steps to restore stability across all Syrian territories, create conducive conditions for rebuilding the Syrian state and economy, and facilitate the home-return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons.
US Congress on Wednesday voted for the final lifting of sanctions on Syria in a step that would lead to the return of investments to Syria. (end)
