Indian-Origin Driver Charged For Raping Unconscious Passenger In US
The accused, Simranjit Singh Sekhon of Bakersfield, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Wednesday.
According to a press release by the Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Sekhon, a driver for a cab-hailing service provider, picked up the victim outside a bar late on November 27 to transport her to her home.
Sekhon allegedly continued driving the victim, who was intoxicated and had passed out, after the ride ended and sexually assaulted her.
He was arrested on Monday and was charged with rape of an unconscious person and the aggravating factor of the victim being particularly vulnerable.
