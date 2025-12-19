Delhi-Based Pharma Company Owner Arrested In Jammu

Representational Photo

Jammu- The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested the owner of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in the Union territory, officials said on Friday.

“In a significant breakthrough against a drug trafficking network, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has apprehended Jatish Babbar, a resident of South Delhi who owns a pharma company. He is involved in multiple narcotic drug and psychotropic substance cases,” a police spokesman said.

The accused is a notorious drug trafficker who was involved in three separate NDPS cases registered at the ANTF police station in Jammu, he said.