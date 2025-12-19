Delhi-Based Pharma Company Owner Arrested In Jammu
Jammu- The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested the owner of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in the Union territory, officials said on Friday.
“In a significant breakthrough against a drug trafficking network, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has apprehended Jatish Babbar, a resident of South Delhi who owns a pharma company. He is involved in multiple narcotic drug and psychotropic substance cases,” a police spokesman said.
The accused is a notorious drug trafficker who was involved in three separate NDPS cases registered at the ANTF police station in Jammu, he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment