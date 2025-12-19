Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NIA Grills Naseer Bilal Soyab Sent To 5-Day Judicial Custody


2025-12-19 07:03:42
New Delhi- A Delhi court on Friday extended by seven days the NIA custody of Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, an accused in the Red Fort blast case.

The court also remanded Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un-Nabi, to five days of judicial custody.

The probe agency produced Soyab and Bilal at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Friday upon the expiry of their previous four-day NIA custody granted on December 15.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings.

The accused were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, who allowed the probe agency to quiz Naseer in its custody for seven more days, while Soyab has been remanded to judicial custody till December 24.

Kashmir Observer

