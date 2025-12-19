Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: ATOAI Urges India To Visit Kashmir, Highlights Adventure Tourism Potential


2025-12-19 07:03:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) President of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), Ajeet Bajaj, along with other members of the association, addressed a press conference in Srinagar on Friday.
The delegation said they visited various tourist destinations across Kashmir, held discussions on promoting adventure tourism, and appealed to travellers across India to visit Kashmir, highlighting the region's vast potential for adventure and experiential tourism.

Kashmir Observer

