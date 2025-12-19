Electric Utility Vehicle Market Set For Steady Growth: 4.3% CAGR Through 2030, Led By North America, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising fleet electrification and advanced battery technologies drive global electric utility vehicle growth.

Hyderabad, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, December 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the electric utility vehicle market, valued at around USD 21 billion in 2025, is expected to grow to over USD 26 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of about 4%. This expansion is fueled by falling battery prices, electrification of airport and municipal fleets, and growing adoption in agriculture and industrial logistics. Incentives in regions like the U.S. and EU, along with new OEM launches, are making electric vehicles more cost-effective compared to traditional options, while advancements in battery technology continue to support market growth.

Electric Utility Vehicle Market Regional Insights

North America leads the market thanks to widespread golf courses, large-scale agriculture, and supportive federal incentives that make electric utility vehicles more affordable. Collaborative municipal purchases help reduce costs through bulk buying, while extensive dealer networks ensure strong service coverage. Growing lithium-ion recycling initiatives also contribute to sustainability and circular-economy goals.

The Asia-Pacific market is growing rapidly, supported by strong local manufacturing, favorable government policies, and rising investments in the EV supply chain. Regional brands are leveraging scale to offer cost-competitive options, while increasing disposable incomes are driving adoption of electric utility vehicles in resorts, recreational areas, and commercial fleets across the region.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Lithium-Ion Battery Costs Drop Below USD 70 per kWh

The growing production of lithium-based batteries is lowering costs, making electric utility vehicles more affordable and practical. Companies are increasingly developing in-house battery solutions to secure supply chains and control costs. The transition from lead-acid to lithium batteries enhances vehicle durability and reduces maintenance, while wider availability of standardized battery packs allows new manufacturers to enter the market, boosting competition and driving innovation.

Airports and Resorts Accelerate Shift to Zero-Emission Fleets:

Airports and resorts are increasingly replacing traditional vehicles with electric utility fleets to meet sustainability and zero-emission goals. This trend is reducing noise and emissions while creating cost efficiencies through higher production volumes. Municipalities are following suit, encouraged by government incentives that shorten payback periods. Fleet managers now view these vehicles not only as eco-friendly solutions but also as tools to enhance brand image, especially as regulations phase out combustion engines.

Electric Utility Vehicle Market Segmentation Overview

By Vehicle Type

Golf Carts

Shuttle Carts

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)

Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs)

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid



Others

By Drive Type

2-Wheel Drive (2WD)

4-Wheel Drive (4WD)

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

By Application

Agriculture

Municipal Services

Industrial Facilities

Logistics

Recreation

Airports

Resorts

Others

Key Companies in the Electric Utility Vehicle Market

Key Market Players

Textron Inc.

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

Club Car LLC

Polaris Inc.

John Deere

Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Alke' S.r.I.

Marshell Electric Vehicle

Trojan EV

Star EV Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.

Bintelli Electric Vehicles

LVTONG

TORO Company



