Castle Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to the employee's continued service through each applicable vesting date.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.
We put people first-empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
