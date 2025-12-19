Age Concern Hampshire Welcomes Corporate Support From Lawcomm Solicitors

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire has welcomed the generous support of Lawcomm Solicitors, who played a key role in helping to deliver festive celebrations for older people across the county this Christmas.

As part of the partnership, members of the Lawcomm team joined clients and staff at Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre on Wednesday 17th December, volunteering their time to support the Christmas lunch and take part in festive activities, helping to create a warm, joyful atmosphere for those attending.

In addition to volunteering on the day, Lawcomm Solicitors' financial support enabled Age Concern Hampshire to provide Christmas gifts, festive food and entertainment across all four of its Care and Wellbeing Centres, ensuring that hundreds of older people were able to enjoy a special celebration during what can be a particularly isolating time of year.

Age Concern Hampshire's Care and Wellbeing Centres provide vital support to older people across Hampshire, including those living with dementia, helping to reduce loneliness, promote social connection and support wellbeing throughout the year.

Brogan Rehill, Head of Fundraising and Volunteer Services at Age Concern Hampshire, said:“We are incredibly grateful to Lawcomm Solicitors for their generosity and hands-on support this Christmas. Their funding helped us deliver festive celebrations across all of our centres, and having their team volunteer alongside our staff at Lockswood added something really special to the day. Partnerships like this make a genuine difference to our clients and help us continue delivering vital services at a time when demand is higher than ever.”



Bill Dhariwal, Managing Director at Lawcomm Solicitors said:“We are delighted to have been able to support Age Concern Hampshire during this holiday season. Their care and wellbeing centres, lunch clubs, help at home, social groups and other important services provide a vital support system to look after the needs of local people through their ageing journey. We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to sponsor their festive lunches as well as attend to help and hopefully, spread some happiness at this festive time of year.



To find out more about how Age Concern Hampshire's Care and Wellbeing Centres support older people across Hampshire, visit or call 01962 868545.

Editor's Notes: Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'. Age Concern Hampshire Centre Way Locks Heath Southampton SO31 6DX Tel: 01962 868545